Quebecor (QBCRF) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) is one of 156 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quebecor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Quebecor pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Quebecor pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.9% and pay out 42.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Quebecor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quebecor N/A N/A N/A Quebecor Competitors -11.98% -13.29% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

55.9% of Quebecor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quebecor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quebecor N/A N/A 14.47 Quebecor Competitors $791.24 billion $821.77 million -148.23

Quebecor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quebecor. Quebecor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quebecor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quebecor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quebecor Competitors 943 2894 5106 164 2.49

Quebecor presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.96%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Quebecor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quebecor is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Quebecor beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation. The company's Media segment is involved in the operation of over-the-air television network and specialty television services; provides soundstage and equipment rental, and post-production services for the film and television industries; prints, publishes, and distributes daily newspapers; operates news and entertainment digital platforms and a music streaming service; publishes and distributes magazines; produces and distributes audiovisual content; and operates an out-of-home advertising business. Its Sports and Entertainment segment engages in the show production, sporting, and cultural events management; publishing and distribution of books; distribution and production of music; and operation of two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams. Quebecor Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.A) operates as a subsidiary of Les Placements Peladeau, Inc.

