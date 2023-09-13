Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

