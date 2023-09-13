Raymond James Comments on Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

