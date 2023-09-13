RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading 3.2% Higher

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.85 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.30). 215,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 634,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a market cap of £23.12 million, a P/E ratio of 303.13 and a beta of 0.98.

In other RBG news, insider Marianne Ismail acquired 100,000 shares of RBG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,776.75). 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

