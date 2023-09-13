Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/12/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $272.00 to $312.00.

8/17/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2023 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $288.00.

7/19/2023 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $251.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.68 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FedEx

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

