Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/12/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/11/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $272.00 to $312.00.
- 8/17/2023 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2023 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $288.00.
- 7/19/2023 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $251.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.68 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
