Reviewing Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Airborne Wireless Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $422.00 million 0.27 -$384.00 million ($17.42) -0.27 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ContextLogic and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 2 0 1 0 1.67 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.28%.

Volatility & Risk

ContextLogic has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -97.34% -85.04% -51.22% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ContextLogic beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

(Get Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Free Report)

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.