Reviewing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $203.23 million 0.81 -$9.02 million ($0.59) -6.44 Workday $6.22 billion 10.44 -$366.75 million ($0.48) -516.10

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -12.31% -18.63% -8.05% Workday -1.81% 2.09% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Brightcove and Workday's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brightcove and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workday 1 9 25 0 2.69

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Workday has a consensus price target of $245.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Workday.

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Workday beats Brightcove on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove



Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove Marketing Studio, which included Video Marketing Suite, a solution designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Brightcove Communications Studio, which included Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform that is designed to reduce the cost and complexity involved with internal video communications; Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; and Brightcove Virtual Events, a platform for customers to create bespoke, immersive live and always-on virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Workday



Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; and human capital management solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

