Reviewing Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organovo and Cabaletta Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Organovo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $370,000.00 25.22 -$17.26 million ($2.06) -0.52 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.73) -9.53

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabaletta Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Organovo and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -4,061.12% -97.16% -82.09% Cabaletta Bio N/A -50.38% -46.27%

Risk & Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Organovo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.