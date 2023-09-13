Reviewing CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) & Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CBL International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CBL International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL International and Adams Resources & Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $462.91 million 0.08 $3.68 million N/A N/A Adams Resources & Energy $2.88 billion 0.03 $3.49 million ($2.27) -15.89

Analyst Recommendations

CBL International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adams Resources & Energy.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBL International and Adams Resources & Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adams Resources & Energy has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Adams Resources & Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adams Resources & Energy is more favorable than CBL International.

Profitability

This table compares CBL International and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A Adams Resources & Energy -0.22% -0.88% -0.25%

About CBL International

(Get Free Report)

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing. It purchases crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, Wyoming, and Louisiana; and owns and operates tractor-trailer rigs and maintains pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The company also transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt, and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States, and into Canada and Mexico; and operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, Freeport, Baton Rouge, St. Rose, Boutte, Sterlington, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Augusta, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Arkansas, East St. Louis, Joliet, and Pennsylvania. In addition, it operates crude oil and condensate pipeline system, which connects the Eagle Ford Basin to the Gulf Coast waterborne market; and transports crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products on a for hire basis in the Eagle Ford basin. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.