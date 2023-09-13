Reviewing Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean TeQ and GFL Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental $7.40 billion 1.66 -$239.84 million ($0.86) -38.56

Analyst Recommendations

Clean TeQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clean TeQ and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean TeQ 0 0 0 0 N/A GFL Environmental 0 0 9 0 3.00

GFL Environmental has a consensus price target of $42.72, indicating a potential upside of 28.84%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Clean TeQ.

Profitability

This table compares Clean TeQ and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean TeQ N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental -4.44% 4.38% 1.48%

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Clean TeQ on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses. The Metals segment provides Clean-iX resin technology for the extraction and purification of a range of resources, including base and precious metals, as well as radioactive elements, such as uranium. This segment is also involved in the development of the Sunrise project in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Notting Hill, Australia.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. GFL Environmental Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

