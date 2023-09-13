Reviewing Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -12.51% 0.10% 0.03% Enel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Altus Power pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.7%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Altus Power pays out -1,135.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

45.9% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altus Power and Enel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enel 2 0 2 0 2.00

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.74%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Enel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $133.09 million 7.42 $55.44 million ($0.14) -44.11 Enel $166.25 billion N/A $1.77 billion N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats Enel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

