Reviewing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) and Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and Pixium Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pixium Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Pixium Vision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -14.39% -21.41% -15.01% Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Pixium Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Pixium Vision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $59.64 million 5.14 -$7.94 million ($1.05) -34.29 Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pixium Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Pixium Vision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. The company provides HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, it develops FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Pixium Vision

(Get Free Report)

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat blindness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the stimulation to the brain via the intermediary of the optic nerve. The company has collaboration agreements with Stanford University in California, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery in Barcelona, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, University Hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh. Pixium Vision SA was founded in 2011 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.