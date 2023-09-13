Reviewing Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) & Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and Splunk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Splunk 0 10 17 0 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intellicheck currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.25%. Splunk has a consensus price target of $123.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Splunk.

36.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -19.27% -18.77% -14.73% Splunk -0.61% -22.78% 0.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Splunk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $17.53 million 2.71 -$3.85 million ($0.18) -13.67 Splunk $3.84 billion 5.35 -$277.86 million ($0.33) -371.52

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

