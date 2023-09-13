Reviewing Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tremor International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Stran & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $334.53 million 0.77 $22.74 million ($0.14) -25.64 Stran & Company, Inc. $65.13 million 0.38 -$780,000.00 ($0.08) -16.88

Profitability

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stran & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tremor International and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -5.80% 2.70% 1.60% Stran & Company, Inc. -2.02% -3.41% -2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tremor International and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tremor International currently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 125.63%. Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Tremor International.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

