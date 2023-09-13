Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Trading Down 0.5%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. 137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

(Get Free Report)

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.