RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Down 0.6%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 7,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
