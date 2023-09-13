RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Down 0.6%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 7,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 49.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

