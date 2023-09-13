Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 1.3%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 26,771,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 5,324,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27.

About Rockfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.