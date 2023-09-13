Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Melius cut RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.