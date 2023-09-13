Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Melius cut RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.
RTX Price Performance
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
