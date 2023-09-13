RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 72,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 327,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Specifically, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,901 shares of company stock worth $1,839,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

RxSight Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at about $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 64.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

