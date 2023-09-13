Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) versus Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Financial Review

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sadot Group and Luckin Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $529.13 million 0.09 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -5.61 Luckin Coffee $1.93 billion 4.80 $70.79 million $0.88 37.77

Luckin Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luckin Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05% Luckin Coffee 11.69% 41.97% 20.14%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Sadot Group and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sadot Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sadot Group and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Luckin Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Sadot Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company provides technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

