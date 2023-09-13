Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,372,150.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $3,372,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,376,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $3,326,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total value of $3,114,750.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.87 and its 200 day moving average is $205.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.