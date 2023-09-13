Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $3,674,207.21 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

