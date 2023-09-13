Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $2,257,300.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Salesforce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
