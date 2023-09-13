Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.57. The company has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.