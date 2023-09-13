Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) & Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Head-To-Head Survey

Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Free Report) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Silverlake Axis and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A Duolingo -7.06% -5.58% -4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Silverlake Axis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Duolingo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A $0.11 1.53 Duolingo $442.39 million 15.04 -$59.57 million ($0.79) -202.72

Silverlake Axis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duolingo. Duolingo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverlake Axis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silverlake Axis and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverlake Axis 0 0 0 0 N/A Duolingo 0 5 3 0 2.38

Duolingo has a consensus target price of $144.38, indicating a potential downside of 9.85%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Silverlake Axis.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments. The company offers digital economy solutions in banking, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries; software customization and implementation services; round-the-clock software maintenance support and software enhancement services; cloud computing Software-as-a-Service; and Software-as-a-Service subscription, as well as provides software and hardware products. It operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. Silverlake Axis Ltd. is a subsidiary of Zezz FundQ Pte. Ltd.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

