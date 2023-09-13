Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) Shares Down 2.9%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWSM – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 807,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 230,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Simply Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
About Simply
Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simply
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.