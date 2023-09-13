SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.44. Approximately 729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

