Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) vs. Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Financial Contrast

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $15.71 million 23.85 -$9.56 million ($0.25) -8.40 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 55.93 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Power.

25.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -281.63% -8.13% -7.62% Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -122.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Solid Power and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 1 5 2 0 2.13 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Solid Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells. Solid Power, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

