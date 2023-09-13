Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,323,030.69 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.