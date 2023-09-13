SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. 2,115,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.
