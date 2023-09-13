SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 30,196 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average daily volume of 14,789 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

XHB stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

