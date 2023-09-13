Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 80,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Spectrum Global Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

