Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78). 20,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 113,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.74).
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.22.
Springfield Properties Company Profile
Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.
