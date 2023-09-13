Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.59. Squarespace shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 6,813 shares.

Specifically, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $51,035.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,682 over the last 90 days. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. B. Riley began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

