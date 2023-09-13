Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Stock Up 10.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stabilus
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.