Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

