Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.14). Approximately 319,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 816,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on KETL
Strix Group Stock Performance
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strix Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.