Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.14). Approximately 319,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 816,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Strix Group Stock Performance

Strix Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.60.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

