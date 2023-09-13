Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) vs. Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Critical Review

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tintri and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 284.41%.

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tintri and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $82.41 million 0.55 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.17

Tintri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Tintri has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Tintri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

