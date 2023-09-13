Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) vs. Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Critical Survey

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) and Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Nitori’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.47 billion 0.23 $51.70 million $3.80 3.77 Nitori $7.02 billion 1.86 $703.96 million N/A N/A

Nitori has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Chemical.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitori has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nitori pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Nitori’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical 6.08% 9.61% 3.74% Nitori N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumitomo Chemical and Nitori, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the real estate leasing; advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

