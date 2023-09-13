Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 15,179 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

