Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 4,490 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.05. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

