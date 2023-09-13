Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,485 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

