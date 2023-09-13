Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.17 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

