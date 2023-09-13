Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

