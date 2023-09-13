Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $267.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average is $219.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.