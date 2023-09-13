Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $844.52 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

