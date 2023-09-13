Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,012,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

PFE stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

