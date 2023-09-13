Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $301.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average is $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $776.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,509 shares of company stock worth $12,269,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

