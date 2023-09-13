Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $116.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

