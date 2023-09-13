Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
V stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87. The company has a market capitalization of $460.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
